”Not a single workplace,” says Isaksen

”I didn’t create a single workplace,” says Isaksen

Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (Conservatives) wants an end to politicians boasting of creating jobs. “The companies do that,” he maintains.





“With the exception of perhaps an occasional job in a directorate, I, as Minister of Trade and Industry, has not created a single workplace,” Røe Isaksen emphasises in his speech at the National Convention of the Conservatives (Høyre) at Gardermoen.

“One of my election campaign promises is not to travel across Norway and boast of all the workplaces I’ve created, as my red-green predecessors have done. That job is it the companies in places like Porsgrunn and Harstad do,” Isaksen continues.

The politicians’ job is to facilitate job creation, Isaksen emphasises. He further highlights that part of the Conservative’s core mission is to facilitate small and medium-sized businesses.

“More than 90 per cent of all Norwegian companies have fewer than 20 employees, and 99 per cent of the nation’s companies employ less than 100. This is the bedrock of Norwegian business. They are the ones who make it possible to live in rural and urban areas throughout Norway,” he asserts.





