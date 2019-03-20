Norway to commit to EU’s climate goals

Norway will formally commit to the EU’s targets for cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. This means that the EU can penalise Norway if the climate targets are not met.

The EU’s climate target is 40% up to 2030 compared with the 1990 level.

Exactly where climate cuts are to be taken, Norway will decide for itself during a contract period from 2021 to 2030 said Minister of

Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen of Venstre (V) to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

If the EU decides to increase the cuts, Norway must follow suite. And if Norway does not reach the emissions targets, it risks penalities in the form of demands for extra emissions cuts wrote Dagens Næringsliv.

Iceland will also formally commit to the EU objectives. Together, the countries will join EU bodies.The proposal must be approved by parliament.

The agreement will be subject to the EEA Agreement’s system for monitoring and judicial control.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today