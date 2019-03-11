Seven muskox culled on Dovrefjell

Seven muskox were culled on Wednesday at Dovrefjell. The aim of the National Nature Conservation Survey is to kill up to 20. Four animals were culled earlier this winter.

The seven animals were part of a small flock in an area by Hjerkinn, according to NRK.

The culling began in February and runs until 15 March.

The management plan’s goal is to keep the population of about 200 winter animals in the core area of the species on Dovrefjell. Last winter, 244 animals were registered under the muskox count.

The county governors in Oppland, Møre og Romsdal and Trøndelag councils requested in October last year to reduce the muskox population this winter.

