The lawyer of Kallmyr’s au pair criticises the UDI

The lawyer of the Minister of Justice, Jøran Kallmyr of Fremskrittsparti (FRP), refutes the UDI’s treatment of their au pair case.

On Friday, lawyer Ingvild Boe delivered Hornburg a complaint on behalf of his client to the directorate.

To Dagbladet, Hornburg, who is the former secretariat leader and political advisor to the Liberal Party, said that she had been told that there are several who had received the same information as the Kallmyr family from the UDI, and she called the Directorate “unreasonably strict”.

‘’Oh, I think it’s embarrassing. I have asked her many times and she is overwhelmed by how good the Kallmyr family were. I think it is tragic and embarrassing for Norway’’ she told Dagbladet newspaper.

On Wednesday, Aftenposten newspaper revealed that the UDI believes that the au pair had worked illegally for the Minister of Justice and violated the Immigration Act. On May 10, she had to leave the country after the UDI gave her advance notice of expulsion.

The UDI’s reason is that the au pair stayed with the Minister of Justice for two months last autumn, before she renewed her au pair permit with the police.

The Minister of Justice has rejected that the au pair worked for the family during these two autumn months, saying that she only stayed in the Kallmyr family home as a guest. He has also said that he has acted according to the recommendations and advice he had received in the process, and regrets that mistakes had been made with regard to the Immigration Act.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

