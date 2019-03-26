Viking Sky company apologises

The shipping company Viking Ocean Cruises apologises to their guests. At the same time, they hail the crew on board the cruise ship after the incident on Saturday.

At 14 o’clock on Saturday, March 23, the cruise ship Viking Sky sent out a mayday message about engine shutdown at Hustadvika in Fræna municipality on the Møre og Romsdal coast. There were very high waves and winds equalling minor storm in the area. The weather was so bad that two lifeboats that were supposed to contribute had to turn around for safety reasons.

A total of 27 people have been treated in hospitals in Molde and Kristiansund after the incident. The condition is termed as serious for one of these.

In the wake of the incident, Viking Sky has made a statement, on behalf of Torstein Hagen (76), the billionaire owner of the Viking shipping companies. He regrets all that the guests have been through in the last few days.

The last few days have been both dramatic and hectic for guests and crew on board Viking Sky. I would like to apologize for everything our guests have been through, says Hagen, and continues:

I also cannot state enough times how much value I put on the efforts made by Norwegian rescue personnel, led by the Main Rescue Center in Southern Norway, and direct a thank you to the people along the Møre coast who have welcomed our guests with open arms and care. I would also like to take this opportunity to praise the crew on board Viking Sky for their enormous efforts.

Viking Sky has now started an internal investigation of the incident, and their goal is to establish a complete and comprehensive understanding of what happened. In addition, they will support the work of the police, the Norwegian Maritime Directorate and the Accident Investigation Commission.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today