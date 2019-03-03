Keiino wins Melodi Grand Prix

Keiino won the Norwegian Melodi Grand Prix final after a duel with Adrian Jørgensen.
Thus Tom Hugo, Fred Buljo and Alexandra Rotan of Keiino will represent Norway in Tel Aviv in Israel this May.
© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today
