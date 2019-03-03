Keiino wins Melodi Grand Prix

KeiinoOslo.Keiino.Melodi Grand Prix 2019.Photo: Trond Reidar Teigen / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Victoria Garza 3. March 2019

Keiino won the Norwegian Melodi Grand Prix final after a duel with Adrian Jørgensen.

Thus Tom Hugo, Fred Buljo and Alexandra Rotan of Keiino will represent Norway in Tel Aviv in Israel this May.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

