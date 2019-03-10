SAS airline inserts new flights after Solskjær success

SAS will increase flights from seven to ten direct to Manchester per week from April.The airline is experiencing a strong growth now that Ole Gunnar

Solskjær is Manchester United manager.

SAS told Dagens Næringsliv newspaper that Solskjaer’s success at Manchester United has contributed to the company increasing capacity for Manchester flights by 40% from next month.Two of the departures are from Bergen, the rest are from Oslo.

‘’This is one of those cases where I want to break SAS’s rule of not providing passenger numbers for competition reasons.But we are very satisfied

with the development.Therefore, we will also introduce larger aircraft in addition to increasing the number of departures”said press manager,Knut Morten Johansen, of SAS Norway.

Norwegian airline is also experiencing increased interest,and is considering upping the number of departures from the autumn.

In addition to being a magnet due to Solskjær’s victory series, there are many Liverpool fans in Norway,and Manchester is also a decent airport

to travel to to see Liverpool.Liverpool have done better this year than in a very long time,leading a period of the English league,but are now one point behind Manchester City. Manchester United are fourth,13 points behind City.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today