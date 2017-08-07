100 Best things to do in Norway – Part III

Norway has been called The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Land of Fjords and the Land of Northern Lights. However, those are but the few things it is most known for: there are so much more.

Norway is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. With some of the most stunning nature sites in the world, you surely won’t be disappointed. It also has a rich cultural history and a lively contemporary art scene, primarily in Oslo.

However, when visiting a country as large it can be hard to decide where you should go. That is why we have prepared a list of the 100 best things to do in Norway.

Ready or not, we head on to number 21 through 30

21. Flor og Fjære (Stavanger) When you go to Norway, you expect to find cold, fjords and maybe trolls…but certainly not a tropical garden. Yet that is exactly what Flor og Fjære is. From May to September, you can enjoy the tropical spirit in the heart of the land of fjords.

22. Oslo Fjord (Oslo) When you are in Oslo, take some time to look at the famous Oslo Fjord. The best way to access it is to go by boat , which offers a great cruise. You can also decide to be adventurous and hike there. In both cases, reserve the whole day, bring snacks and plenty of batteries for you camera to make sure you don’t miss any photo opportunities.

23. Viking Ship Museum (Oslo) Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sail with the Vikings? While you most likely won’t get the chance to do that, you can sate your curiosity in the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo. In a few hours, you can learn all about Vikings, their ships and the raider way of life.

24. Bergen Fish Market (Bergen) Do you like fish? If so, you will enjoy a walk through the Bergen Fish Market. The smell of fresh fish may even tempt you to try some – and you well should. While the market has gotten a bit touristy for the taste of some, it is still a worthwhile place to visit.

25. Akershus Castle and Fortress (Oslo) A charming fortress on the sea is what Akershus is. This old castle from the 13th century used to be a prison and a fort to protect Oslo from the seaside. See the fortress that resisted all attempts at siege with your own eyes on your Norway trip.

26. Oslo City Hall (Oslo) During your walking tour of Oslo you can’t go past the Oslo City Hall . While it may not look that impressive from the outside, the inner portions are more likely to charm you. Combine that with the fact that entrance is free and you get a must see if you plan to see Oslo.

27. Chasing Lights (Tromsø) Aurora borealis, also called the “northern lights”, is a true marvel of nature. Often seen only above the arctic circle, it is a must see on your trip to Norway. Chasing Lights offers a unique tour of chasing the best pictures (with a personal professional photographer) of the dance of light. An unforgettable experience.

28. Karl Johans Gate (Oslo) Karl Johans Gate is the main street in Oslo. It is part of the historical centre and is filled with shops, making it a tourist haven compared to the rest of the usually quiet city. Take a long walk and sit down in one of the many restaurants to taste some of the local delicacies. The culinary world of Norway is divided between Oslo and Stavanger, who are the only cities in Norway to boast restaurants with Michelin stars.

29. The Polar Museum (Tromsø) Ever wondered what drives certain people to the coldest, loneliest edges of the world? Their fascinating stories are captured in the Polar Museum in Tromsø. Through the many artifacts you can get a closer look at the life and death of polar explorers.

30. Lysefjord (Stavanger) A natural marvel in the heart of Norway, Lysefjord is like a place out of J. R. R. Tolkien. The mists in the far distance, the snow-capped peaks on both sides as you pass between all contribute to this fantasy-come-true. Take a day to take the trip, you won’t be sorry.

Other articles in this series

© Jen Miller / visitnorway.com / Norway Today