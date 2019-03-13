Volkswagen to cut up to 7,000 jobs

Volkswagen announced that it will cut up to 7,000 jobs by 2023 due to the transition to producing more

electric cars.

Volkswagen said automation of routine tasks will lead to a loss of between 5,0000 and 7,000 jobs over the next few years. It is envisaged that the cuts will take place through voluntary schemes.

As many as 11,000 employees will also retire in the next few years.

“Volkswagen will increase the pace of restructuring and will take important steps throughout the year to strengthen our competitiveness” the company said in a press release.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today