Equinor project disastrous for the Bight

Drilling for oil in the Great Australian Bight would be disastrous for marine life and the local community



The Great Australian Bight is home to a unique array of marine life. More than 85% of species in this remote stretch of rocky coastline are not found anywhere else in the world. It’s also potentially one of “Australia’s largest untapped oil reserves”, according to Norwegian energy company Equinor.





Equinor has proposed to drill a deepwater oil well 370 km offshore, to a depth of more than two kilometres, in search of oil.

A recent poll shows that seven out of ten South Australian voters are against drilling in the Great Australian Bight. Hundreds of Aussies recently gathered on an Adelaide beach in protest.

Their main concerns include the lack of economic benefits for local communities, more fossil fuel investment, weak regulation and the potential for an oil spill, devastating our “Great Southern Reef”.

Drilling in the Bight has occurred since the 1960s, but never as deep as what Equinor proposes.

The Coalition government argues the project will improve energy security and bring money and jobs to the region. The Australian Labor party recently announced that, if elected, it would commission a study on the consequences of a spill in the region.

So, what’s the worst that could happen?

As discussed in a Sydney Environment Institute workshop in April, drilling in the Bight would have disastrous environmental and economic implications.

A spill could leak between 700 million and 1,250 million litres of crude oil – the largest oil spill in history, according to estimates from the 2016 Worst Credible Discharge report, authored by Equinor and its former joint-venture partner, BP.

The Great Australian Bight is a wild place, with violent storms and strong winds and waves. The geography is remote, unmonitored, largely unpopulated and lacks the physical infrastructure to respond effectively to an oil spill.

Equinor states that it will take 17 days to respond in a best-case scenario in such an event. The worst-case scenario is 39 days. The goal scenario is 26 days.

In modelling for the worst-case scenario, the company predicts the oil from a spill could even reach from Albany in Western Australia to Port Macquarie in New South Wales.

BREAKING: Oil giant Equinor has released its so-called 'Environmental Plan' for oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight. This map from Equinor's own prior modelling shows a spill could hit anywhere from SA to NSW. 😱https://t.co/F0pelOVRk9#auspol #protectthebight pic.twitter.com/N3m8tPJqBw — Greenpeace Aus Pac (@GreenpeaceAP) February 18, 2019

How likely is an oil spill?

Reports from Norwegian regulators, compiled by Greenpeace, reveal that Equinor had more than 50 safety and control breaches, including ten oil leaks, in the last three-and-a-half years. Each incident occurred in regulatory environments with stricter conditions than in Australia.

The country’s independent regulator, NOPSEMA, does not require inspections of wells during construction, ensuring that they meet safety standards.

This can be disastrous. For instance, failure to properly construct the Montara Well in the North West Shelf caused the worst oil spill in Australian history.

NOPSEMA does not have a set standard for oil well control. This is a risky proposition because, in recent years, three of the four major international oil spills from oil well blowouts occurred in exploration wells, the kind planned for the Bight.

Greenpeace has questioned the independence of NOPSEMA – after it was revealed that the regulator will speak at an event promoting oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight.

Adding billions to the GDP, but there’s a catch

The Great Australian Bight boasts more marine diversity than the Great Barrier Reef. It attracts more than 8 million visitors a year.

Equinor’s proposed project risks local fishing and tourism industries that rely on a pristine natural environment. These contribute AUD 10 billion a year to Australia’s economy, twice as much as the Great Barrier Reef.

A 2018 ACIL Allen report on the economic impact of drilling in the Great Australian Bight, suggested that Australia’s GDP could gain AUD 5.9 billion a year – if the region turns out to be a major oil field.

The catch is that this would require 101 oil wells to be successfully drilled. Many of the expected benefits wouldn’t be realised until between 2040 and 2060. What’s more, this windfall wouldn’t reach the pockets of locals, but would largely land in federal government coffers, via the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax.

These predictions are based on optimistic estimates of oil prices, and the report assumes that our oil demand will remain on an upwards trajectory, which would mean we breach the Paris targets by a significant margin.

Worryingly, Equinor’s former partner in this venture, energy giant BP, even tried to claim an oil spill would benefit the local economy, and said:

In most instances, the increased activity associated with cleanup operations will be a welcome boost to local economies.

There is little evidence to support the argument that this drilling will lead to better energy security.

Given Australia doesn’t have the capacity to refine oil domestically, it’s likely most, if not all, of the oil that is extracted, would be processed overseas.

From a security point of view, far more impact would come from reducing our reliance on oil through better vehicle emission standards and promoting a system-wide shift to electric vehicles.

No real benefit to the community

The Great Australian Bight is home to Australia’s most productive fishery, which directly employs 3,900 locals. An oil spill would threaten 9,000 jobs in South Australia alone.

By comparison, Equinor claims that the construction phase of the project would create 1,361 jobs, most of which require experience that would not be found in local communities. For instance, fly-in fly-out workers from Adelaide would take ongoing jobs on the rigs.

Equinor has already completed seismic testing, which involves firing soundwaves into the ocean floor to detect the presence of oil and gas. The testing alone has pushed schools of tuna further out to sea, increasing costs and risks for local fisherman.

You decide, is it worth it?

Decisions over resource projects with significant environmental impacts need to be based on a thorough cost-benefit analysis and include the precautionary principle.

The economic advantage to either local communities or the Australian public from this proposal is in doubt. And Australians are entitled to ask their politicians why so little is demanded of these organisations.

In the lead-up to a critical federal election, we are left to ask why our political leaders are doubling down on a fossil fuel bet with no clear advantages and significant downside risk.

This article is written by Sarah Duffy, Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University, and Christopher Wright, Professor of Organisational Studies, University of Sydney. It is republished by Norway Today, courtesy of The Conservation.



