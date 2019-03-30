Half of Norway will go on an Easter holiday

Just over half of Norway’s population travel on Easter holidays, and most holidays are in Norway a new survey shows.

55% of the population will take Easter holidays this year, and most of us are not going far.

78% of those who are going to vacation are planning to spend the Easter holidays in Norway.

This emerged in a survey that Kantar TNS carried out on behalf of NHO Reiseliv.

Few long trips

‘’For most Norwegians, it is still Easter in the home country that is the sovereign winner’’ said director,Kristin Krohn Devold of NHO Reiseliv.

Furthermore, 10% responded that they’ll take Easter holidays in Sweden, while 12% will spend Easter in a country in Europe, while only 3% will go outside Europe’s borders.

It is mostly Norwegians aged between 45 and 49 who will enjoy a holiday this year. Previously, it was mostly 30 to 44-year-olds who for the most part planned some form of Easter holiday.

Rural Tourism

At the same time, the survey showed that the cabin dream is still very real. Six out of ten of those who are going to vacation in Norway plan on a cabin in the holidays.

‘’It is gratifying and testifies that the classic mountain Easter is still the dream’’ said Devold.

Easter plans vary slightly depending on where you live in the country. There are several more who are planning a holiday in Oslo and Akershus and in the inner east of Norway than in the other regions. At the same time, Oppland is the county where most Norwegians would vacation if they had to choose where they would spend the Easter holidays.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today