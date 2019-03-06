Oslo shuns the cheapest bid for elderly care

Oslo disregards the cheapest bid for elderly care

Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Labour Party (Ap), Hadia Tajik, denotes it as exemplary when the City Council of Oslo says «No way José» to the cheapest alternative for the elderly care. “Communism!”, rages Carl I. Hagen (Progress Party).





“The goal for us is the best possible care for the elderly, not the cheapest possible elderly care,” City Council for the elderly in Oslo, Tone Tellevik Dahl (Ap), tells NRK.

The efforts to remove commercial players from the welfare sector are cheered on by Deputy Leader of Labour (Ap), Hadia Tajik. Carl I. Hagen (Progress Party), on the other hand, finds it completely meaningless. The grand old man of the Progress Party (Frp) is a Council Member in Oslo.

“They are heading in a communist direction. This is ideological,” foams Hagen. He has asked for a price tag on how much Oslo could save if all elderly care had been placed on a tender, and chosen the cheapest provider.

According to the City Council, Oslo could save almost NOK 440 million. Broken down to NOK 294 million on home care & assistance and NOK 144.5 million on the nursing homes.

Hagen emphasises that Oslo should grab the opportunity to save money. The socialist dominated City Council are, however, vehemently against any commercial privatisation of welfare-related tasks.

” The aim of the Oslo City Council is that when commercial contracts run out, the municipality or private non-profit players must be given the task of operating our nursing homes,” Tone Tellevik Dahl asserts.





