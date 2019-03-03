Tips for Flying Your First Drone

Tips Before You Fly Your First Drone

After you, being a newbie, have bought your first drone, you, obviously, need to learn how to fly it. The first thing you need to know about is “what is a drone? What it is capable of doing?”. In a strong second place comes learning how the controls work.





Most of the newbie drones come with a two-stick control system. One stick is used for choosing the direction and the other to control climb and rotation. Moreover, there are some models which are operated by a smartphone app. The app includes virtual sticks for controlling your drone. If you have not yet bought your first one yet, you can check Best Beginner Drones of 2019. Following are some of the things that you need to know before flying one.

The Simulator

The simulator is basically used for learning to fly a drone. It is basically an app that allows you to fly one in a virtual world before entering the real one. An App called UAV is available for Windows users. It connects you to a virtual drone in a virtual world. You can fly that by using a virtual remote on your app and thus gain experience. This is the best way to learning fly, as you do not want to crash or damage your real gadget. This app is very useful and helps you practice the operation of the controls.

Capturing Videos and Photos

Most drone pilots want a drone for capturing videos and photos of different places that they cannot reach themselves. You can easily fly it over a cliff and capture great memories. To able to shoot in high places you, however, need a drone with a high-quality camera and a long range. Drones with HD cameras are, naturally, more expensive than beginner drones. A basic video model can capture 1080 pixel video at 30 frames per second (fps). If you want to shoot in 4K, you need to spend some more money on a professional device.

Battery Life

Another thing you need to consider is the battery time of your gadget. Almost all of the beginner versions have a battery time of 5 to 10 minutes, and most of them come equipped with built-in batteries. These batteries cannot be swapped, and you need to wait for them to recharge before resume flying. It usually takes more time to recharge the battery than the actual flight time of the drone. If you spend some more money, you can buy one with swappable batteries, which is a good idea if you want to fly without too much interruption. Moreover, high battery time means more weight but also longer flight time. More weight can, however, affect the flying speed of the device.

Expensive drones come equipped with both powerful motors and big batteries. These batteries can give you a flight time of up to 30 minutes. You, however, need to be careful when the battery level gets low – remember to land your drone and swap with a fully charged drone or battery. Otherwise, you risk crashing it, and in the worst case scenario, even lose it. In modern models, there is a safety feature which automatically lands the drone when the battery level is low.

Speed and Range

The newer models have flying speeds of up to 55 kilometres (35 miles) per hour. If you want to become an expert, it is similar to riding a bike. When you first start learning to ride a bike, you apply practice wheels. The same goes for drones. They use speed limiters to restrict it, making it easier to fly. The feature also saves you from accidentally crashing your drone. Once you think that you are ready, you can turn this feature off and unleash the full potential.

The range of a drone is determined by the range of the remote control. Most drones use 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WIFI signals. When a drone gets far away from you, the signal strength weakens. The most common range is up to 30 metres (100 feet) but more expensive models have longer range. There are, moreover, chances that your signal are affected by other radio signals. That is why it is prohibited to fly a drone near a signal tower, a radio station for example.





