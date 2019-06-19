6 Reasons to Wash Your Face after a Workout

6 Reasons Why You Need to Wash Your Face after a Workout

Lots of people are now engaging in workouts in their efforts to stay fit and healthy. In doing so it is, however, very important that you wash your face after each workout. In this article, we will look at six reasons why.





Sweat May Cause Acne

A lot has been said about acne popping out due to sweating. While some of the theories may be seen as downright ridiculous, others may not be way off the mark. The truth is, however, that while sweat may not directly be responsible for the emergence of acne, it leads to blocked pores, excessive production of oil as well as dirty pores – all of which results in acne. Also, sweat can easily cause irritants, such as dirt and dust attaching itself to the skin. This may ultimately result in clogged pores, which lead to a breakout of acne. It is, therefore, crucial to always wash the sweat off your face after each workout; in order to prevent acne.

Sweat May Lead to Face Itching

The discomfort that comes from an itchy face can be quite unnerving, and acne usually seems to pop out from nowhere. Although experiencing face itching once in a while, may not be of concern, it becomes a cause for concern when it happens too frequently. There are three main manners in which to prevent an itchy face:

Drinking sufficient water in order to remain well hydrated

Washing your face thoroughly using a mild soap, especially after a workout

Using an appropriate facial moisturizer for sensitive skin.

Frequent Sweating Can Cause Flakes

Profuse sweating can cause problems for your hair in more ways than one, such as flaking. Flaking may make your hair dirty, disorganize your hairstyle or adversely affect your scalp by making it oily. Although sweating is a necessary evil, as it serves as a coolant that prevents your body from overheating, too much of it can be damaging.

Excessive sweating of the scalp can make it dry, which will result in flaking and stunted hair growth. Also, the salts contained in sweat can erode your hair color and can lead to premature graying. Prolonged sweat and dirt on your scalp can equally clog your hair follicles. The outcome will be an itchy scalp.

Washing Face Helps to maintain Proper Pore Size

The importance of always washing your face, cannot be overemphasized. Another area, in which it can prove crucial, is in the maintenance of your skin pores. Dirt and unwashed sweat can clog your pores, expanding them and thus make them more conspicuous.

Aside from washing your face regularly, you should equally ensure that the products you use are oil-free, non-comedogenic and won’t clog pores. You should always look out for these aforementioned items on any product you want to use before applying them on your body.

Clogged pores on oily complexion will result in large pores, therefore washing your face in the morning and at night before going to bed is recommended in addition to washing your face after each workout.

Helps to Keep Skin Hydrated

Consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables is essential in maintaining healthy skin. This is because such water saturated fruits and vegetables can benefit people – especially those with dry skin – since they help hydrating body cells.

This is one major area where Primoderm has been helping lots of people; through creating awareness on the specific fruits and vegetables that works effectively. One such is carrot oil. Despite its amazing effects, carrot oil is, surprisingly not, anywhere close to as popular as say, olive oil. A visit to Primoderm will reveal the do’s and do not’s you need to follow for healthier skin.

Refresh Your Skin

There are several ways through which you can refresh your skin and maintain its radiance, but one of the most effective is through certain fruits and plants:

Strawberry : this fruit has lots anti-aging vitamin C. Research has shown that people who consume foods that are saturated with it, usually have fewer wrinkles and other age-related skin problems compared with others.

: this fruit has lots anti-aging vitamin C. Research has shown that people who consume foods that are saturated with it, usually have fewer wrinkles and other age-related skin problems compared with others. Olive : Olive oil contains antioxidant as well as boasting anti-inflammatory properties that help soften your skin.

: Olive oil contains antioxidant as well as boasting anti-inflammatory properties that help soften your skin. Tea leaves : Green Tea is rich in antioxidants helps in fighting inflammation. Studies have indicated that drinking green tea may reduce one’s chances of being afflicted with skin cancer.

: Green Tea is rich in antioxidants helps in fighting inflammation. Studies have indicated that drinking green tea may reduce one’s chances of being afflicted with skin cancer. Pumpkin : Pumpkin is rich in vitamin C, E, and A. It also contains enzymes that are powerful in cleansing the skin. Pumpkin is also effective in neutralizing free radicals that would ordinarily damage the cells, ultimately result in aging.

: Pumpkin is rich in vitamin C, E, and A. It also contains enzymes that are powerful in cleansing the skin. Pumpkin is also effective in neutralizing free radicals that would ordinarily damage the cells, ultimately result in aging. Pomegranate: This fruit is rich in antioxidants and is powerful against inflammation. Eating pomegranate helps you to maintain radiant skin.



